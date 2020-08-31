Warren Co. man indicted on charges of abduction, rape

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Warren County grand jury indicted a man Friday on more than a dozen charges including rape and abduction.
According to the indictment, Harry James Garlough, 55, of Leetonia, Ohio, repeatedly abducted and raped a female victim over the course of a year between June 2017 and April 2018.
The incidents occurred in Warren County, the indictment says.
Garlough faces three counts of rape, three counts of felonious assault, six counts of abduction and one count of domestic violence.
