66-year-old bystander killed by truck on Harrison Avenue

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 66-year-old pedestrian bystander is dead and two others were injured following a crash late Sunday on Harrison Avenue, according to Cincinnati police.
Ronald Bardo, 66, Christine Covington, 54 and Judith Trutter, 74, were standing on the sidewalk in the 1690 block of Harrison Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Sunday when police say they were hit by a truck.
The truck, a 2010 Ford F-150, was being driven north on Harrison by 20-year-old Arnell Moller. Police say his truck left the roadway and mounted the sidewalk, hitting all three pedestrians.
Bardo sustained fatal injures and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Covington and Trutter sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene by the Cincinnati Fire Department, police say.
Police have yet to determine whether excessive speed or impairment are factors in the crash.
CPD’s Traffic Unit is continuing an investigation.
Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact the Traffic Unit at 513.352.2514.
