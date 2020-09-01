Army officer suspended after ’vile’ Holocaust joke goes viral

WARNING: The tweet and video embedded below contain bad language and potentially offensive content.
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An investigation is underway after a Xavier University ROTC graduate and former Northern Kentucky University student posted a video on social media that has since gone viral.
US Army 2nd Lt. Nathan Freihofer originally sent the video through TikTok, where he reportedly has upwards of 3 million followers.
In the video, Freihofer makes a joke about the Holocaust.
The video has since been posted to Twitter, where it has been shared several thousand times.
“Reason one million why I will never be verifiedL dark jokes,” Freihofer says in the video. “Ahaa, listen to this one. What’s a Jewish person’s favorite Pokemon character? Ashlaughs.”
Freihofer continues: “Hey, if you get offended, get the [expletive] out, because it’s a joke. Don’t be a [expletive].”
Freihofer has been suspended from his military duties because of the video.
The video was obtained by FOX19 NOW through Paul Szoldra, editor in chief of Task and Purpose, a military news website.
FOX19 NOW was referred to the following statement from the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division:
“3ID is investigating reports of a Soldier making vile remarks on a social media video. The statements made in the video are not indicative of the values we live by, and there is no place for racism or bigotry in our Army or our country. An investigation has been initiated into this matter and the Soldier has been suspended of any and all leadership authorities effective immediately, pending the results of the investigation.”
Airborne Corps also said:
“We are investigating reports of a Soldier assigned to XVIII Airborne Corps allegedly making vile remarks on a social media video. The statement made in the video is completely inconsistent with our values. We will review all facts and take appropriate action.”
