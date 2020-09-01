Arrest made in Colerain Township homicide

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Colerain police say they’ve arrested a man in connection with a July homicide.
Shawn Green, 22, of Colerain Township, was shot to death on July 18.
Officers responded to a home invasion robbery in the 5000 block of Airymeadows Drive and found Green.
He later died at the hospital.
Tuesday, Colerain Police Chief Mark Denney announced the arrest of Malyk Turner, 23, in connection with Green’s shooting death.
Chief Denney says Turner was charged with murder and aggravated robbery.
Colerain police continue to investigate this incident.
