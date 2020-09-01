BODY CAM: Police officers talk man off I-275 overpass ledge

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Four Miami Township police officers possibly saved a man’s life yesterday after they say the man threatened to jump off an interstate overpass.
The officers arrived to find the 20-year-old sitting on the concrete ledge of a I-275 overpass Monday afternoon saying voices were instructing him to jump, according to the officers.
Body cam footage captures the officers persuading the man not to follow through.
“We were concerned, because he was having a hard time differentiating between what was real and not real,” Miami Twp. Police Sgt. Rob Harisch told FOX19 NOW Tuesday. “He was hearing some voices, which is part of the reason he wanted to jump.”
Harisch says he was the first person to arrive at the scene. He explains everyone at the department goes through crisis intervention training to learn how to help people with mental illnesses in situations of possible self-harm.
“I was reinforcing the message that I cared about him and I wanted to get him help,” Harisch recalled.
Eventually other officers arrived at the scene, and attempts continued to persuade the man down from the ledge.
At last, some 30 minutes after Harisch arrived, the man willingly swung himself back to safety.
“He just abruptly stated that he didn’t want to do it and swung his legs back over,” Miami Twp. Police Officer Staci Miller said. “When he came down, he hugged all three of us.”
“I think we had an impact on him,” Miami Twp. Police Officer John Gratsch added, “and hopefully next time people will know we’re here to help, and there’s lots of resources, you just have to be willing to accept them.”
The officers say the man is currently getting the help he wants and needs.
They also say he is the real hero for coming off the ledge himself.
