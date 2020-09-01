Cincinnati city leaders to get update on gun violence

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati City Council is scheduled to receive an update Tuesday on the sharp rise in gun violence.
The chiefs from both the police and fire departments are expected to speak along with leaders from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, neighborhoods and others at Council’s 8 a.m. Law & Public Safety Committee meeting.
It will be held on the third floor of Cincinnati City Hall, 801 Plum St., Downtown.
Gun violence in Cincinnati has troubled city, police and neighborhood leaders for most of the year.
On Monday, Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley proposed using streetcar fares for public safety, city records show.
“As you know, shootings are unacceptably high,” he wrote in an email to Cincinnati City Council that his office released to FOX19 NOW. “This is our highest priority and all efforts should be made to enhance safety.”
Since City Council adopted a streetcar budget that assumes no fare revenue, but fares are still scheduled to be collected, the mayor wrote “I believe we should dedicate streetcar fares to enhanced police visibility in places like Grant Park, and other neighborhoods that have been the sites of multiple shootings.”
Cranley said he will introduce an ordinance to dedicate streetcar fares to crime fighting at the Law & Public Safety Committee meeting.
“I hope you will all support this effort. There is no higher priority,” his email to council states.
There have been 68 homicides in Cincinnati so far this year, a 33% increase over the same period last year, according to an Enquirer analysis of crime statistics, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Shootings also have dramatically spiked.
In an Aug. 4 presentation before Council’s Law & Public Safety Committee, Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate said as violence spikes, officers are struggling to make an impact with policing tactics that normally work.
Officers are being put in “hot spots” but it’s not as effective as in the past due to a variety of reasons including the impacts from the coronavirus pandemic and negativity toward law enforcement.
“There is still some hostility toward police. Relationships need to be repaired,” he said.
However, he continued, not a single community member that has reached out to him requested reduced police presence. They are struggling with the increased violence and want more police on their streets.
