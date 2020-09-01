Esoteric Brewing opens in Walnut Hills with social mission, focus on diversity

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The doors of Esoteric Brewing have finally opened in Walnut Hills for the first time, marking Cincinnati’s first Black-owned and Filipino-owned brewery.
Owners Patrick Kleshmith, Brian Jackson and Marvin Abrinica say they’re committed to celebrate diversity, inclusivity and social change.
The brewery’s mission? Within the spacious, art-deco interior of the Paramount Building, Klesmith speaks of service, community, integrity and craftsmanship.
The brewery results from the Jackson’s long-time vision. The brewery’s head brewer, Jackson has dreamed of opening Esoteric for 11 years.
“We want it to be a place where people can grab information about voter registration, grab information about housing issues and anything specifically to Walnut Hills,” Jackson said.
Speaking of the brewery’s locally unique ownership group, Abrinica says it’s an opportunity to show the amplifying power of diversity.
Its employees speak to that power as well.
“We didn’t. hire anyone based on how well they can pour a beer or if they’ve worked in a brewery before,” Klesmith said. “But we did it based off core values.”
The owners say they wanted to create a space that’s welcoming for everyone.
They plan to designate a portion of the brewery’s proceeds to nonprofits in the Walnut Hills community that promote education, economic equity and improved food access.
