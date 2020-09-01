Family of Ind. 7-year-old shot and killed at birthday party speaks

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The family of Chrisyah Stephens, the 7-year-old who was shot and killed while at a child’s birthday party, spoke publicly for the first time Monday.
It happened after a morning full of heartfelt reaction from city leaders, who held a news conference on the street where Chrisyah was killed Saturday.
Among those speaking was Chrisyah’s father, Christopher Stephens, saying his daughter should still be alive.
“My daughter was at a birthday party, and it will be her last birthday party,” Christopher Stephens said while holding back tears.
“The sweetest girl you all could ever meet. From day one, she has been a blessing. It’s like that saying, ‘Too good to be true.’ For seven years, that’s what I felt,” Chrisyah’s father said.
More loved ones also broke their silence after a rally that began at Riley High School and ended at the scene, where Chrisyah’s memorial can be found.
Renita Stephens, Chrisyah’s aunt, says she still has a lot of hate in her heart, but she hopes by bringing the community together, her niece will get the justice she deserves.
“For somebody to just come and shoot up and kill my niece, for no apparent reason, I just don’t understand it,” Renita Stephens said, with one hand over her heart, fighting through tears to get the words out.
Elizabeth Tallarite, a neighbor who lives a few doors down from where the shooting occurred, says she is disbelief how someone could do this to a young child like Chrisyah, especially in the neighborhood she has lived in for over 20 years.
“This is a tragedy. This is a horrible thing to happen. We have to stop this as a community together,” says Tallarite.
Following today’s events, many community members are calling on the individual or individuals responsible to turn themselves in.
At the time, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information was asked to contact the South Bend police.
