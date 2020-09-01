Foggy start in parts of Tri-State

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the Tri-State until 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Visibility will be a quarter mile or less, causing potentially hazardous conditions for drivers and pedestrians in parts of the Tri-State.
We are seeing the thickest fog right now in northern Warren County and areas west and southeast of downtown Cincinnati and the Ohio River.
Give yourself plenty of extra time as you head out, use your headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of the vehicle in front of you.
Later, the high temperature will rise into the mid-80s under cloudy skies.
Our next chance for widespread rain will be before dawn Wednesday, according to FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.