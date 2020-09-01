Help honor NKY Navy sailor killed in crash

By Jared Goffinet | September 1, 2020 at 11:34 AM EDT - Updated September 1 at 11:34 AM

BOONE COUNTY Ky. (FOX19) - The body of a Navy sailor and Conner High School grad will return on Tuesday after he was killed in a mid-August car crash.

Brent Sturgeon, 30, was stationed in San Diego where he died on Aug. 19 in a car crash, according to a Facebook post.

Sturgeon, who graduated from Conner High School in 2008, enlisted in the Navy the following year, the Patriot Guard website says.

His body will arrive at CVG Airport on Tuesday around 5:20 p.m., according to the Patriot Guard.

Sturgeon will receive a military escort to Linneman Funeral Home in Burlington from the airport, the post reads.

To honor the hometown hero for his service, the post asks people to line the sides of KY-237 and route 18 near the funeral home with signs and American Flags.

Sturgeon and his wife are expecting a child due in November, the post said.

