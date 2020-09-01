Local police department surprises boy with gift weeks after good deed

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Mt. Orab Police Department surprised a local boy Tuesday with a new scooter weeks after his giving gesture helped save a feline he’d found in the road.
According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, Myles Hornschemeier was riding his scooter home a few weeks ago when he came upon a feline fork in the road.
“Myles found a cat and wanted to take the cat home to make sure it was taken care of,” the department wrote.
Myles could not carry the cat and ride his scooter at the same time, so he left his scooter and carried the cat home. But when he returned for his scooter, he discovered it had been stolen.
“The Mt. Orab Police Dept. heard about this and wanted to reward Myles for choosing to care for the cat over his scooter,” the department wrote. “Today, the Mt. Orab Police Dept. presented Myles with a brand new scooter. Way to go Myles!!!”
