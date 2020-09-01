Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting of woman in North Avondale

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon on murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a woman in North Avondale last week.
CPD announced the arrest early Tuesday evening.
Paige Jones, 27, was shot in the 3500 block of Burnet Avenue Aug. 24, according to police.
A private vehicle took Jones to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she later died, police say.
Jones’s family, friends speak | Memorial held for beloved North Avondale shooting victim
Police identified Joshua Gibson, 33, as a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting on Monday.
Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. CPD’s Fugitive Apprehension Squad and Homicide Unit arrested and charged Gibson with Jones’s murder.
The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.