Mayor Cranley asks Gov. DeWine to rethink alcohol curfew citing increasing gun violence

“All of our efforts to combat COVID-19 are in the pursuit of saving lives. We have no doubt that the 10 p.m. closures were imposed to save lives, but as we gather more evidence, we believe we should adjust accordingly. We believe that working with public establishments with the proper safety protocols is more likely to save more lives than shutting them down at 10 p.m. We know that the current shutdown rule is leading to more shootings; therefore, we should try something different.