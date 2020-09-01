Miami University testing all students for COVID-19

OXFORD, Ohio (FOX19) - Due to an increase in cases, the president of Miami University says all Oxford students will be tested for COVID-19 at least once.
In an email to the Miami Community on Monday President Gregory Crawford says the increase, particularly among students living off-campus, must be reduced.
Crawford says they’ve decided to start testing for COVID-19 before move-in because so many students returned to Oxford early.
“This is a very critical week. It is vital for us in Oxford to achieve a downward trend in positive cases in our off-campus community before our planned in-person start,” Crawford said.
Each day, selected students will receive an email about scheduling a COVID-19 test.
Crawford says students who don’t schedule or take a test more than once won’t be allowed to go to face-to-face classes or use in-person campus services until a test is completed.
Students who refuse to take a COVID-19 test will have to withdraw from face-to-face classes this term and complete their remaining classes remotely.
Anyone who has symptoms or who has been in close contact with someone with symptoms can arrange a test at the Student Health Center by calling 513-529-3000.
Other options include McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital at 513-523-2111, or McCullough-Hyde Urgent Care at 513-524-5522.
