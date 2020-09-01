More humidity on Tuesday, rain by Wednesday morning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Humidity on the rise with a mix of sun and more clouds on Tuesday, with a high of 85 degrees. A large system brings widespread rain into the FOX19 NOW viewing area before dawn Wednesday. Most of the heavier downpours taper midday with scattered showers Wednesday afternoon.
It looks like a break in the rainfall from early evening Wednesday into the pre-dawn hours of Thursday then more rain. Most of Thursday looks wet with the possibility of some gusty winds.
Then we are dry Labor day weekend with highs in the upper 70′s and low humidity.
We are watching another blast of even cooler air with a real fall like taste for the middle part of next week.
