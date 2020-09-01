More humidity on your Tuesday

Expect some patchy fog on Tuesday morning.

By Frank Marzullo | September 1, 2020 at 4:34 AM EDT - Updated September 1 at 4:34 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We start your Tuesday out with areas patchy fog, visibility could be reduced in spots as we start the day. While a hit or miss shower may be possible, Tuesday will be warmer than Monday with highs in the mid 80s, with a partly to occasionally mostly cloudy sky.

A large system brings widespread rain into the FOX19 NOW viewing area before dawn Wednesday. Most of the day rain will threaten.

It looks like a break in the rainfall from early evening Wednesday into the pre-dawn hours of Thursday then more rain. Most of Thursday looks wet too.

Late Thursday through dawn Monday SEP. 7 will be dry with low humidity.

A comfortable end to the week and weekend with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

