More Ohio teams deploy for Hurricane Laura relief efforts

BLUE ASH, Ohio (FOX19) - Matthew 25 Ministries, in a partnership with P&G, deployed a selection of their disaster response fleet to Lake Charles, Louisiana to help those in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
The group is spending five hours on Tuesday at a Walmart in Lake Charles to provide laundry services.
The crew also transported personal care kits and additional items like diapers, paper products, generators, fans and tarps from the facility in Blue Ash.
Matthew 25 Ministries accepts donations via cash, check, or credit card and you can donate here.
All proceeds of the donation go to disaster response and humanitarian aid.
Also Tuesday, Matthew 25 Ministries reopens their facility to volunteers on a preregistered basis only.
Now, this isn’t the first Ohio team to deploy to Louisiana for relief efforts.
Just before Hurricane Laura made landfall, Ohio Task Force One along with several other FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Teams left the state to go down to help.
The task force said their teams rescued 23 dogs and six people on Sunday alone.
Of those dogs rescued on Sunday, team officials said seven of them were rescued from collapsed structures in Calcasieu Parrish.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.