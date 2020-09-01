Newport teen says unknown man made sexual advances, tried to lure her into car

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Police are investigating after a Newport teenager reported a stranger tried to get her into his vehicle while she walking home.
The teenager’s mother, who asked to remain anonymous to protect her family’s safety, says her daughter was on her way home from work around 1:30 p.m. Monday when a driver the 16-year-old did not recognize pulled up beside her.
She says it happened near York and 8th Streets in Newport.
“This guy, in a white SUV, around the age 30-40, pulled over to her,” the teen’s mother said. “And he starts talking sexually to her, making sexual advances and trying to pretty much proposition her and get her into the car.”
The mother says she obtained video from a nearby business that shows a white SUV slowing down then stopping near her daughter.
“It was extremely upsetting, so upsetting, just because I felt, like, what if she didn’t do the right thing? And what if she would’ve gotten in the car and it went a whole different way? What if I was talking to you today about a missing girl?” The teen’s mother mused.
Other young women have since said the same thing happened to them.
“This isn’t the first time he’s done it,” the teen’s mother said. “I know, I’ve had several different girls contact me saying they believe this was the same guy that approached them.”
Newport police say they are investigating and working to identify the driver and get the full license plate number.
“I want ’em to catch him, and I will press charges, and I will take it to the fullest,” the teen’s mother said. “I want him off the streets.”
She says she is now encouraging other young women to take extra precautions, adding her daughter has already done so.
“Now she carries mace, and she really watches what’s going on around her,” she said. “Always be aware of their surroundings, and if a car does pull up to ’em, don’t get close to it Back up. Start calling 911. Do not get in that car.”
The teen says she was able to get away from the man because she told him, “No,” and immediately took out her phone to make a call.
Anyone with information is asked to call Newport police at 859-292-3622.
