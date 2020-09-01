Procession held in NKY for Navy sailor killed in crash

BURLINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - People lined the side of Kentucky Route 237 near Route 18 Tuesday in honor of a local Navy sailor who died in a car crash last month.
The body of 30-year-old Petty Officer Brent Sturgeon was escorted from CVG Airport to a Burlington, Ky. funeral home Tuesday afternoon.
“I’m just glad he’s back home,” Sturgeon’s mother, Missy Wingo told FOX19 NOW. “It’s just sad, and I still can’t believe it.”
Sturgeon was killed in a crash in San Diego in late August. He was a graduate of Connor High School, a Navy sailor and a father.
Sturgeon and his wife are expecting their second child in November, according to his obituary.
“The sweetest guy you would ever meet,” Sturgeon’s cousin, Jeffrey West said. “He would do anything for anybody.”
Both West and Wingo say Sturgeon was known for his personality.
“He just always had the right comeback for everything, Wingo said. “I’m just glad that he touched lives in the Navy with the people he served with.”
West and Wingo also say they’re appreciative of the community, which turned out Tuesday to support the procession with flags, salutes and myriad other signs of appreciation.
Jim Litmer and Ryan Albin were among those who came out to show his support for the family.
“It actually teared me up while I was coming down the road, all the people waving the flags and that,” Litmer said.
“It just shows the long-lasting tradition we have in the military across all the branches,” Albin added.
Wingo says she’s still coping with the fact that her son is gone.
“It’s just like he’s still in California and I might talk to him on the weekend or I might now, but the fact is I’m never going to talk to him again,” she said.
Sturgeon’s visitation is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6 at the Linnemann Funeral Home. A ceremony will follow, after which he will be laid to rest privately with his family.
