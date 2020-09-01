Shots fired toward plainclothes officers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police confirm shots were fired at plainclothes officers as they worked in the Lower Price Hill area Monday night.
The officers were not hurt, and no police returned fire.
The incident occurred on River Road between Evans Street and State Avenue just after 8 p.m.
FOX19 NOW has confirmed the plainclothes officers came under fire during a firearms investigation and they are members of a gun task force.
At the time, the officers were following a light blue Toyota Prius, according to emergency dispatches.
The vehicle they were following was found nearby on Steiner Avenue, and someone who may have been in it was located nearby on Delhi Avenue, according to police.
One person is in custody, but police have not said whether that person was involved in the shooting or if they are charged.
Homicide investigators and other authorities responded to both scenes to investigate Monday night.
They described it as a “shots fired incident.”
Police also had a heavy presence in Sedamsville, with several cruisers situated at Fairbanks and Delhi avenues.
