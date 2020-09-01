WATCH LIVE: Suspect identified following chase, shootout in Warren Co., law enforcement sources say

TURTLECREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Christopher James Hubbard is the suspect who led police on a chase in Warren County that ended in a shootout, according to law enforcement sources.
Those sources tell FOX19 NOW that the 35-year-old Hubbard has a lengthy record.
His criminal history in Butler County includes convictions for burglary, receiving stolen property, theft, and attempted robbery.
Hubbard also has a 2019 conviction out of Hamilton County for having weapons under disability.
Police say the chase started in Middletown on Monday afternoon.
Sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull over the suspect’s vehicle but he refused to stop, according to a news release from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
The chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle came to a stop in the front yard of a home in the 2600 block of Mason Montgomery Road.
Authorities exchanged gunfire with the suspect; the suspect and one officer were wounded, according to the sheriff’s office.
Officer Denny Jordan, a 21-year veteran of the Middletown Police Department, was shot in the tricep, hand and leg, according to a Facebook post by MPD.
Police Chief David Birk posted Tuesday morning that Jordan was released from the hospital Monday night.
Jordan is pictured below with his K-9 partner Koda, who was not hurt.
Butler Co. Sheriff Richard Jones says the suspect was shot several times but is expected to be okay.
He’s being guarded while being treated at the hospital.
On Monday, Butler Co. Sheriff Richard Jones told media the suspect has several warrants out for his arrest.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.