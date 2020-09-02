AG Cameron meets with FBI to discuss ‘critical’ ballistics tests in Breonna Taylor investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After meeting with FBI agents to review their analysis of the shots fired the night Breonna Taylor was killed, Attorney General Daniel Cameron released a tweet calling the report “critical” and saying it “provides a much clearer picture of what happened the night of March 13.”
Cameron, however, did not say what the report revealed or when any possible charges might follow.
Experts familiar with FBI procedure say the unusual nature of the case might have required reconstructing a detailed map following the origin and path of every bullet fired.
“In this case, I think they want to take it a step further,” said David Chipman, a former Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Special Agent and current senior policy adviser for Giffords, the gun safety organization founded by former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords. “To say not only who shot, but what were the specific conditions by which people were shooting.”
More than 20 shots could have been examined, beginning with the shot fired by Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker, wounding Sgt. Jon Mattingly, who shot back four times.
In the letter detailing his firing, Officer Brett Hankison alone was accused of “blindly” shooting 10 rounds through the apartment’s patio door.
A ballistics investigation could have included examinations of collected bullets, shell casings, spent cartridges as well as blood and witness statements.
“But what they didn’t have was exactly where the shots went and who fired them,” said Louisville defense attorney Brian Butler, who is not involved in the case. “With a ballistics report, they should be able to do that.”
After his meeting with the FBI, Cameron tweeted that his office will “complete the investigation into possible violations of state law,” while the FBI continues looking into “potential civil rights violations.”
(Story continues below the tweets)
Cameron said his office will make no statement about the investigation this week, all but guaranteeing the public will have to wait until after the Kentucky Derby to find out what kind of charges will come from the investigation.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.