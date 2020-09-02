Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Seaver dies at 75

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver died Monday at the age of 75, according to a National Baseball Hall of Fame release Wednesday.
Seaver passed peacefully in his sleep from complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19, the release states.
“We are heartbroken to share that our beloved husband and father has passed away,” wife Nancy Seaver and daughters Sarah and Anne said in the release.. “We send our love out to his fans, as we mourn his loss with you.”
The three-time National League Cy Young award-winner served in the U.S. Marine Corps before being selected by the Mets in a special draft lottery in 1966.
Over his 20-year career, he led the league in wins three times, ERA three times and strikeouts five times.
He spent six seasons with the Cincinnati Reds from 1978-82, pitching the first no-hitter at Riverfront Stadium in a 4-0 win against the St. Louis Cardinals in 1978, according to the Reds Hall of Fame.
Seaver was a two-time NL All-Star with the Reds.
“Tom Seaver was one of the best and most inspirational pitchers to play the game,” Reds CEO Bob Castellini said in a statement. “We are grateful that Tom’s Hall of Fame career included time with the Reds. We are proud to count his name among the greats in the Reds Hall of Fame. He will be missed.”
Seaver was inducted to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1992 and the Reds Hall of Fame in 2006.
