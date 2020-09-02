Cincy man offers rides home, guidance to youths on the street

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Cincinnati man is doing what he can to make sure kids in the community get home safely, sometimes lending a helping hand in the form of a ride home.
David Darden says everyday he picks up youths from the same Downtown and Over-the-Rhine neighborhoods where he himself grew up. Then he takes them home to their parents, not all of which know him well.
“I try to get them in the house at a decent time, so anywhere between 8:30 and 9:30,” Darden explained. “I try to go out and round up some of the kids and get them home at a decent hour, because they do have school, and to prevent them from becoming a statistic here in the streets.”
Darden says he drives the youths wherever they need to go without accepting gas money. Sometimes it’s a short drive, sometimes it’s a half hour.
“It’s just kind of like a pull up, ’Come on guys, you have school tomorrow,’” Darden said. “Or, ’It’s too late for you to be out.’ And then they get in the car and they let me take them home.”
On the way, Darden likes to strike up a conversation with his passengers.
“Conversations we have about sports, financial literacy, college, five-year plans, 10-year plans and what they want to do when they become adults,” he explained.
Some of the youths, Darden says he picks up everyday. Kendall Riley is one of them.
“He tells me positive stuff. He tells me life isn’t just what you were born in. There is more to it. He tells me how you can build as a man and be a better person. Dave, he’s just a good man. He looks out for everybody and make sure you’re doing the right thing, and he tells you right or wrong.”
Riley says he wants to be the best person he can for Anthony Hinton, a close friend of his who was shot and killed on Walnut Street last year.
“A lot of the times, a lot of these kids may not have role models,” Darden said. “So if we can provide them with one small, positive thing, because that’s what matters the most. If we can give them a more positive outlook on life, school and all of these things.”
