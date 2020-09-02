Coroner IDs 16-year-old killed in South Fairmount shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 16-year-old male is dead in a fatal shooting in Cincinnati early Wednesday, according to Cincinnati police.
Officers said they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest outside a home in the 1700 block of Baltimore Avenue just before 3 a.m. Multiple people called 911 to report they heard two gunshots.
The teen was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identified him as Gavin Morgan.
Police say the scene is both inside and outside the home.
Cincinnati has seen 357 shootings and 69 homicides so far this year with this morning’s fatal shooting.
The city is expected to have a record number of homicides this year.
