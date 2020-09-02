CPS parents, students rally (again) to begin fall sports

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A rally took place in front of the Cincinnati Public School District central office in Corryville Wednesday aiming to get CPS fall sports back on track.
Behind the protest was a group of parents who’ve formed a Facebook group called Let Us Play. The parents met to advocate for their student-athlete children ahead of a meeting of the school board Wednesday night.
“Sports is not just an activity for some children, it’s a saving grace and a safety, right?” CPS parent Lasaundra Jordan told FOX19 NOW at the rally. “It’s a safe haven. It gives them the curriculum. It gives them exercise. It gives them more than just the execution.”
CPS’s board voted in mid-August to pause fall sports district-wide following a decision to delay in-person learning for the first five weeks of school.
Let Us Play held a similar rally in the aftermath of those board decisions and immediately prior to a separate board of education meeting. It did not appear to affect the outcome.
The board issued a statement in response to the group’s rally Wednesday. It reads in part:
“While the district is well aware of the disappointment that this decision caused for many of our student-athletes and families, the district suspended athletics at the same time it determined to start the school year in full distance learning for the first five weeks. We appreciate the input of all stakeholders, including parents, student-athletes, and organizations.”
