Driver says he was shot on SB I-71 near MLK overpass

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are investigating after a driver reported he was shot on southbound Interstate 71 near the Martin Luther King Drive overpass late Tuesday.
The man, 29, showed up via private vehicle at University of Cincinnati Medical Center just before midnight.
He told officers the occupants of another vehicle fired into his car, striking him in the left arm, hip and leg, according to police. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.
Suspect information was not available.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.