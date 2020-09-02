Few showers Wednesday afternoon and still humid

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After some steady rain on Wednesday morning, the afternoon now will remain more dry then wet. A strong, but slow moving cold front brings a few afternoon showers chances but then more widespread rain into the FOX19 NOW viewing area Thursday morning and early afternoon. We could even here some thunder and some gusty wind midday on Thursday as the front approaches.
Look for a Wednesday high of 83 degrees with high humidity continuing into Thursday before it drops late Thursday.
Late Thursday through the Labor Day weekend w ill be dry and low humidity with highs in the upper 70s into the low 80′s.
