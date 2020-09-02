Fundraiser to be held for CPD officer severely injured in car crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Cincinnati police officer is recovering from injuries sustained in a car crash weeks ago, and he won’t be returning to active duty anytime soon.
Now his fellow officers are trying to help out one of their own by organizing a fundraiser to help cover his medical expenses.
Officer Nickolas Rosfeld, with just 18 months on the job, is one of the younger officers at District 5. He received a gruesome leg injury in an off-duty car crash in Green Township.
His prognosis, if not dire, could yet prove debilitating.
“He’s in pretty bad condition,” Officer Jesse Hooven said. “They were able to put everything back together as of right now, but we don’t know if he can ever come back to the job or not. He’s got a long recovery ahead of him.”
The circumstances of the crash are unclear. FOX19 NOW has requested a copy of the accident report from Green Township but were told the report is not finished.
For now, Rosfeld remains at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, having gone through at least six surgeries with another still to take place.
Hooven says his fellow officers are orchestrating a benefit for Rosfeld with a basket raffle.
“We just really hope that Nick gets better here soon, with or without donations,” Hooben said. “If you an’t help out or you can’t donate anything, just keep him in your prayers. Keep him in your thoughts.”
The fundraiser will be the first Friday in October.
Anyone that wants more information about the benefit or to donate should email Michelle@FOP69.org
