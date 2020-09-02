GRAPHIC: High-speed chase ends with arrests on Ina and I-10 in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A high-speed chase in Tucson ended with the arrest of at least two people late Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Arizona DPS said troopers attempted to stop a vehicle that was initially traveling too slow on Interstate 10 around 7:30 p.m.
Once a DPS trooper activated their lights and siren, the black SUV refused to stop and started speeding eastbound on Interstate 10.
Troopers spiked the vehicle and it continued on its rims before a trooper used the PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle on Ina Road.
According to DPS, two subjects were taken into custody. One person was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
No traffic was interrupted during the event.
A Facebook Live that appears to be from the chase was posted on social media, and appears below:
The investigation is ongoing.
