‘Hate-spreading’ Instagram shade pages make their way into Cincy schools

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Tech experts warn that a new social media trend of “shade” or “tea” pages, designed to spread rumors or stories about students at specific schools, could cause big problems.
All across the country, the gossip-style Instagram pages have been growing in popularity.
Once a page is created for a specific school, students can send in stories or rumors about classmates. Then, the anonymous person who is running the account will post them for anyone to see.
The trend has made its way to Greater Cincinnati area high schools. Parents said there are posts that appear harmless, but others are sexual or inappropriate. They also said some of the posts target the way someone looks or reveal supposed secrets.
One Cincinnati area student, who asked to remain anonymous, says there is a page that was made for her school.
“I’m a little disappointed knowing that these are people I go to school with and that this is how they decide to get attention from it. Rather than spreading positivity, it’s more spreading hate towards others,” the student said. “Definitely scary because there’s so many things that somebody could just assume about you and just put it out there, and it could be twisted in so many ways... That could cause depression, or they’ll just feel lonely and they won’t have anyone to talk to because everyone believes this rumor.”
FOX19 NOW Tech Expert Dave Hatter warns that what is posted on the pages could have long-term effects, even legally.
“Different states have different laws and rules around cybersecurity and privacy. It’s entirely possible you might be violating some of them by doing this kind of thing,” Hatter said.
Depending on the content, Hatter explains the situation could escalate to cyberbullying, but there are ways parents can protect their children.
“Your cellular carrier probably has free parental controls that you can use to try to lock down and restrict and have some insight into what your kids are doing,” Hatter said. “Your internet service provider probably has some parental controls that you can turn on.”
FOX19 NOW reached out to officials at some of the districts affected by the “shade” pages. The officials who responded said they have not heard of them.
It is not clear what, if anything, school leaders can legally do about the accounts.
More social media tips can be found on the Homeland Security website.
