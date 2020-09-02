Improved courtyard and brand new laptops at Cincinnati library

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The West End branch of the Cincinnati Public Library purchased new technology recently and expanded their capacity turning unusable space into another location for people to learn and use technology.
You can now step outside into a courtyard at the West End branch of the Cincinnati Public Library.
The space is meant to be used while browsing the internet on one of the brand new laptops available at the library, using your own laptop on the computer’s wifi, or even reading a book in the fresh air.
It’s been open a couple of weeks.
“People have been using it,” explains branch manager Keloni Parks, “Especially when we are at capacity indoors. It’s great to be able to offer people this option.”
The library is operating under limited capacity and limited time for patrons right now due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.
This new area allows them to serve more people in a safe way too.
But it’s not just the fresh concrete and a tent to be added in the future that you will find new here.
Eight new laptops were provided by the FC Cincinnati Foundation.
People may check them out to use at the library for an hour at time.
Parks says this is key right now because they removed some of their desktop computers due to social distancing measures.
“We just kind of put it out there,” remembers Parks, “This was the wish that was at the top of the list and they [FC Cincinnati Foundation] really came through for us and we’re really appreciative. And we hope to do more collaborations with FC Cincinnati.”
