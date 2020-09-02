Men identified after suspected murder-suicide in NKY

BROOKSVILLE, Ky. (FOX19) - The two men, who died in a suspected murder-suicide in Bracken County, have been identified, Kentucky State Police announced.
Authorities responded to the 1st Stop Gas Station in the 200 block of Frankfort Street in Brooksville about 1:20 a.m. Monday, according to Kentucky State Police Trooper Corey Elliott.
Austin Mcelfresh, 18, and an unidentified woman were in a vehicle parked on Frankfort Street when another man, Gregory Biffle, 33, walked up to the passenger side and started shooting, KSP said in a press release.
After Mcelfresh was shot, Biffle shot himself, the release explained.
It was reported as a murder-suicide, but investigators are still working to confirm that, Elliott said. The men did know each other and are “recent acquaintances.”
The woman in the vehicle was not injured, state police said.
“We are working to determine what the exact cause was, why there was gunfire,” Elliott said.
KSP said this investigation is still ongoing.
