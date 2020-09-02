Miami University sees 375% increase in COVID-19 cases in one week

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases among Miami University students jumped to 704 on Sept. 2, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Just one week before, on Aug. 26, the number of cases stood at 148 - that’s more than a 375% increase.
Officials with the Butler County General Health District say most of the cases can be traced back to off-campus gatherings.
The BCGHD and Miami University are urging students to avoid parties and large gatherings during the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend.
“The spread of this disease is driven by behavior. How we behave this weekend will determine how fast this virus spreads,” Health Commissioner Jennifer Bailer said.
The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home, but students who want to get together are being asked to do it responsibly by gathering outside, wear masks, and maintain proper social distancing.
All Miami University students at the Oxford campus will be tested at least once for COVID-19, according to President Gregory Crawford.
Students will be selected randomly and those who refuse will have to withdraw from face-to-face classes this term and complete their remaining classes remotely, Crawford said in an email to the Miami Community.
