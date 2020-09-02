On & off rain Wednesday & Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The humidity will be high again Wednesday and Thursday but it will break Friday. Until then it is stuck with sticky.
A strong, but slow moving cold front brings widespread rain into the FOX19 NOW viewing area Wednesday morning, then on and off into early Wednesday afternoon.
It looks like a break in the rainfall from early evening Wednesday into the late morning hours of Thursday then more rain will move through the Tristate. Some thunder will also be possible Thursday afternoon.
Late Thursday through the Labor Day weekend w ill be dry and low humidity with highs in the upper 70s.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.