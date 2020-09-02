Ohio lawmakers pass bill limiting Gov. DeWine’s power to change elections, close houses of worship

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio lawmakers passed a bill Tuesday that will limit Gov. Mike DeWine’s authority amid the coronavirus pandemic by preventing him or his administration from issuing orders changing the state’s election plan and from closing houses of worship.
“This legislation eliminates possible confusion and will ensure Ohioans are able to cast their ballots in-person on Election Day,” said State Rep. Cindy Abrams, R-Harrison.
House Bill 272 comes after Gov. DeWine’s then-heath director issued an order postponing the March 17 primary election due to the novel virus.
DeWine and Secretary of State Frank LaRose suggested holding the primary election June 2, but state lawmakers noted the General Assembly decides election dates and moved it to April 28.
House Bill 272 contains language similar to Abrams’ House Bill 680, which passed the House in June.
Under House Bill 272, no public official can cause an election to be conducted other than in the time, place, and manner prescribed by current law.
The legislation was originally introduced to extend the court’s jurisdiction to allow Ohioans to hold out-of-state individuals or companies accountable for the damage of harm they cause to Ohioans.
The bill was amended on the Senate floor to include the elections provision.
“Every Ohioan deserves confidence in knowing how our elections will be run, and that they will be able to vote in-person on Election Day,” Abrams said.
The legislation now heads to DeWine for consideration.
