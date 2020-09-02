Police report fatal shooting in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Police found a man dead from gunshot wounds in Springfield Township Wednesday afternoon, according to the Springfield Township Police Department.
Officers responded to the corner of Pleasanthill Drive and Lotushill Drive around 1:23 p.m. Monday on reports of a person shot, the department says.
In a field, officers found the man with multiple gunshot wounds. The department says he was already dead when they found him.
The neighborhood is residential. Frost Playground sits at the intersection and is likely where officers found the body.
Police did call the shooting a homicide and provided no indication the wounds were self-inflicted.
No suspect information was released.
The incident is under investigation.
anyone with information is urged to call the Springfield Township Police Department at 513.729.1300.
