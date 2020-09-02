School districts in Hamilton County have enough — PPE for now

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - School districts around Hamilton County report they have adequate supplies of personal protective equipment as classes return for the fall semester, but they also say those supplies aren’t everlasting.
Hamilton County Educational Service Center Superintendent Chad Hilliker was part of the county’s COVID-19 update Wednesday morning. He said the agency has provided 150,000 pieces of PPE to the 22 school districts it serves thus far.
Still, some items remain hard to get, such as disinfecting wipes and medical gowns, leaving the districts to resort to alternatives.
Norwood is in week two of their return to school, though students were not in class Wednesday per the hybrid schedule. Norwood City Schools Superintendent Mary Roanan says they have adequate PPE supplies for now.
“We’ve got plenty of masks on hand, although I think every district has spent a lot of money on PPE,” Ronan said. “We certainly have, and as the year goes on, e know we’re going to have to replenish all these supplies, so I think that’s going to be an issue. I would say by December, halfway through the year, we’re going to have to spend a lot of additional dollars.”
All schools in Hamilton County will be back in session by next Tuesday.
