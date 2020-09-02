Streetcar service restarts with fares after Mayor Cranley vetoes City Council

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The streetcar is up and running once again, but it won’t be free.
City Council passed an ordinance on Tuesday that would have made the service free.
The ordinance did not last long as it was immediately vetoed by Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley.
The mayor proposed that streetcar fares be used for public safety like adding extra security at urban parks.
“As you know, shootings are unacceptably high,” he wrote in an email to Cincinnati City Council that his office released to FOX19 NOW. “This is our highest priority and all efforts should be made to enhance safety.”
Since City Council adopted a streetcar budget that assumes no fare revenue, but fares are still scheduled to be collected, the mayor wrote: “I believe we should dedicate streetcar fares to enhanced police visibility in places like Grant Park, and other neighborhoods that have been the sites of multiple shootings.”
City Council does have a chance to meet on Wednesday to override Mayor Cranley’s veto, which would effectively remove fares.
In the meantime, if you are using the streetcar the prices are $1 for one ride and $2 for a day pass.
The streetcar operates from 8 a.m. till 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sundays from 10 a.m. till 6 p.m.
Masks are required to get on and ride.
