Students return to class after ‘small fire’ at Lakota East Freshman

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Students are now back inside after they were evacuated early Wednesday for a fire inside Lakota East Freshman, according to an alert message from the school.
The message sent to parents and guardians said all students and staff were out of the school after a “small fire” in one of the classrooms.
The fire department was called to the school, per the alert.
Lakota East Freshman’s alert said everyone was back inside the school about 30 minutes after being evacuated.
The alert did not say what caused the fire.
