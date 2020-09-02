Teen killed in South Fairmount shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 16-year-old male is dead in the city’s latest homicide, according to Cincinnati police.
Officers found the teen when they responded to the 1700 block of Baltimore Avenue in South Fairmount just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.
He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Cincinnati has seen 357 shootings in 2020. It’s now 69 homicides place it on track to break the record for most in a year.
FOX19 NOW Morning News will continue to follow this breaking story throughout the morning.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.