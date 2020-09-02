Indiana to release county map to show COVID-19 spread in counties

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (FOX19) - The Indiana State Department of Health will soon be unveiling a county-by-county color-coded map to show where COVID-19 is spreading.
The goal of this system is to help local and school officials understand the level of community spread, according to Dr. Kristina Box.
Additionally, this system will allow those officials to see how COVID-19 is changing on the county level, she explained.
The map will be updated weekly and be based off two factors:
- Numbers of new cases in the past week per 100,000 residents
- Percent positivity as determined by the number of positive tests divided by the total number of tests administered.
Counties will fall into one of four colors: blue, yellow, orange, red.
No matter what color code a county falls in, Dr. Box said it will not trigger a state requirement of any action.
This is only meant to help provide information and recommendations, she said.
Blue - Least restrictive color code:
- Minimal community spread
- Schools operate all grades in person but limit activities where social distance is not possible
- Extra-curricular activities to follow local and state guidelines, including distancing and masks, and limit spectators
- Outreach to encourage the public to continue with precautions
Yellow color code:
- Moderate community spread
- Schools continue all grades in person but increase vigilance in distancing, hand hygiene, and masks
- No assemblies or activities if social distancing is not feasible
- Postpone or cancel extra-curricular activities as warranted, consider allowing only parents or close family to attend athletic and other events
- Work with the local health department to determine if increased precautions and public outreach should begin to halt the spread
Orange color code:
- Moderate to high community spread
- Grade schools continue in-person; strong recommendation for hybrid learning for middle and high school students
- No assemblies or large group activities
- Strong recommendation to limit extra-curricular activities and have competitors and participants only with no in-person attendees
- Discussions with parents about limiting social events outside of school
- County education leaders work with the local health department to consider implementing aggressive prevention in schools and communities
Red- Most restrictive color code:
- High community spread
- Grade schools remain in person or consider hybrid learning; Middle and high schools consider virtual learning
- No assemblies or large group activities
- Extracurricular activities canceled
- Discourage social events
- County education leaders work with the local health department to consider implementing aggressive prevention efforts in schools and communities
This map will be released later Wednesday on the ISDH website, Dr. Box said.
