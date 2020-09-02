WATCH: Police need help identifying car involved in drive-by shooting

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A Ring home-security camera captured a vehicle police need your help to identify.
Fairfield Township officers were called to the 7400 block of Red Coat Drive on Monday for reports of a house being shot at.
At the home, police said bullet holes were found in the front door of the home.
A nearby Ring camera captured the suspect’s vehicle and police need your help to identify it.
Police described the vehicle as light-colored, but with a dark/black front passenger side fender.
The vehicle was last seen going east on Dust Commander Drive towards Morris Road, according to police.
Anyone with information about this vehicle should call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040, or Fairfield Township detectives at 513-785-1463.
No injuries were reported from anyone in the home, police said.
