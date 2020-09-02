’We ask you to join us’: UK men’s basketball team releases video in support of Black Lives Matter movement

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team is asking for fans’ support in calling for an end to racial injustice and for change in systemic racism.
The video was tweeted out by the UK men’s basketball Twitter account, features players on the 2020-2021 roster speaking out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
“The time for change is now. As our mothers, our fathers, our brothers and our sisters have been profiled and discriminated, and even beaten, shot and killed,” the players say. “The victims of police brutality with no justice. We are tired.”
Players continue on to say they condemn systemic racism, social injustices, and pervasive racism. The video mentions the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Rayshard Brooks, and other victims of police brutality and racial injustice.
UK head coach John Calipari retweeted the video, saying “I stand with my guys.”
The video comes days after the UK Football team took a stand against racial injustice, tweeting “We stand together as a @UKFootball family.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.