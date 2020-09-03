Amazon opens new sort center in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - Amazon’s new sort center is officially open for business in Erlanger.
Amazon welcomed new associates inside the 575,000 square-foot building at at 660 Erlanger Road for the first time Thursday to celebrate its Day One of operation.
The center will sort packages before being transferred to a delivery station or last-mile delivery partner for final delivery for customers, company officials said in a news release.
The sort center has created over 1,000 jobs paying at least $15.00 per hour, according to Amazon.
All full-time employees receive a comprehensive benefits package including full healthcare, a 401(k) with a 50 percent match, and access to continuing education via Amazon’s Career Choice Program.
Part time associates receive vision and dental benefits, life and AD&D insurance, as well as funding towards health insurance and access to Amazon’s innovative Career Choice program, which provides funding towards tuition for courses in high-demand fields.
Seasonal part time associates have access to 401k, and life and AD&D insurance.
Amazon officials say they are doing everything they can to keep employees as safe as possible.
“In fact, across our operations Amazon has invested more than $4 billion from June to April on COVID-19 related safety measures. This includes spending more than $800 million dollars in the first half of this year on safety measures like temperature checks, masks, enhanced cleaning, gloves, and sanitation stations, to name a few,” the news release states.
“In these unprecedented times, Amazon remains committed to the health and safety of our employees, partners, and the customers we serve."
Job candidates must be 18 years or older and have a high school diploma or equivalent.
Jobs are available on a rolling basis and fill up quickly.
Amazon strongly encourages people to sign up for text alerts for regular updates.
Text CVGNOW to 77088 to receive automated messages about job openings and visit http://www.amazon.com/cvgjobs to learn more and apply online.
For more information about open positions, visit www.amazon.force.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.