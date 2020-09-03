Community creates donation fund to help families after deadly Batesville fire

BATESVILLE, Ind. (FOX19) - A community is coming together to help the families that are now without a home after a deadly fire on Monday.
One person died while nine others were displaced after the Batesville house fire, fire officials said earlier in the week.
The two-story home in the 100 block of North Park Avenue was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived shortly after the fire was reported at 1:15 a.m., according to a news release from Batesville Fire and Rescue.
A fund has been created so community members can help the nine people that were displaced.
From Sept. 3 through Sept. 18, anyone wishing to help these families can do so by visiting FCN Bank and donate any amount of money into the “Displaced Victims Benefit” account, said City of Batesville’s Community Development Director Steven Harmeyer in a press release.
The account is being overseen by Harmeyer and the Hispanic Community Advisory Committee, according to the release.
The money will be divided up between all the families that were displaced from the fire, Harmeyer said.
The name of the person killed in the fire has not been released yet.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.