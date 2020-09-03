CPS opens tech support center to help students, families outside school

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A technology support center is now available to help students and families encountering technology problems when they are outside the classroom.
Cincinnati Public Schools created the Family Technology Support Center after hearing from families in CPS’s recent parent town hall meeting, the district said.
“We understand that technology issues arise, and we are here to support our CPS families,” said Jeremy Gollihue, chief information officer. “It’s important that students do not lose valuable learning time and it is our goal to resolve situations quickly so students can go back to completing assignments, doing research or connecting with their teacher.”
Here are some of the examples the tech support center can help with:
- Resetting passwords for Google, Schoology, and Powerschool
- Troubleshooting connectivity issues
- Logging into the computer
- Offering assistance with Google Meet, calendar, Gmail and standard software
- Coordinating the repair of a CPS device that is damaged, broken or not working
Students and families can call the Family Technology Support Center at 513-363-0688 or email fts@cps-k12.org.
The tech support center is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. till 6 p.m.
