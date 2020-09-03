CVG announces new sustainable water options for travelers

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - Travelers going through CVG will now have sustainable water options as they go through the airport.
CVG announced the installation of two DropWater stations in the airport that will allow travelers to fill their own bottles or buy a drink in a 100% compostable container.
These stations have both still and flavor water, CVG said.
Customers can even add caffeine to the water if they need some energy.
“CVG is focused on providing healthy and sustainable concession options for travelers,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “DropWater is an excellent partner because of its forward thinking and local ties being part of StartupCincy.”
The DropWater stations can be found in Concourse A near Subway and Gate A2 or Concourse B near Gate B19.
“Drop Water’s mission is to shift the consumer beverage industry to a more sustainable future,” said Scott Edwards, founder and CEO of DropWater. “CVG has been fantastic to work with. It is clear they are willing to go out of their way to support sustainable and innovative products.”
