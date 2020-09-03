FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Heavy rain at times Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It will be a wet morning drive with periods of steady to heavy rain through early afternoon. Flash Flood WATCHES continue for all of our Ohio River counties and points south into Northern Kentucky. Rain totals will be anywhere from 1 to 3 inches with some of the higher totals farther south.
While some thunder will be heard, the severe risk is very low. Look for a high of 82 degrees, with a mainly dry but humid Thursday evening.
After a passing shower overnight the front moves through and we clear it out with low humidity and sunshine on your Friday. Daytime highs Friday will be around 78 degrees, then sunny and nice through the Labor Day weekend with highs in the low 80′s.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.