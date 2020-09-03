Flash Flood Watch up for most of Tri-State

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Flash Flood Watch is up for most of the Tri-State until noon Thursday
Widespread rain that will be heavy at times and thunderstorms are expected to slow down your morning commute.
The Flash Flood Watch includes Hamilton, Clermont and Brown counties in southwest Ohio, Boone, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, and Kenton counties in northern Kentucky and Dearborn, Ohio, Ripley, and Switzerland in southeastern Indiana.
Avoid low-lying areas, and be careful when approaching highway dips and underpasses.
Most of the rain will move east by lunchtime. Your evening commute is expected to be dry.
Humidity will be high again with a high around 83 degrees.
There’s a slight chance of showers late Thursday night. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with a low of 61.
The mugginess will take a break Friday. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.
The entire weekend will be pleasant with plenty of sunshine and highs around 80 degrees.
